Photos: Stoke City Reveal Jack Butland's Beautiful Throwback Goalkeeper Kit to Honour Gordon Banks

By 90Min
February 23, 2019

Championship side Stoke City have revealed that Jack Butland will don a plain strip for their league game against Aston Villa to honour the club's legendary goalkeeper Gordon Banks. 

Banks passed away earlier this month at the age of 81, although not before becoming a national hero for his part in England's World Cup triumph in 1966, while endearing himself to Stoke fans during his career by helping them win the League Cup in 1972, which is still the club's only major success. 

Aubrey Hart/GettyImages

As a mark of respect, in what is the Potters' first game at home since the passing of Banks, the club have revealed, via their Twitter account, the strip that Jack Butland is expected to wear against Villa. 

The kit consists of a plain green top, white shorts and white socks, consisting of only the number one and the transcription: "Gordon Banks, RIP, 30/12/1937 - 12/02/2019". 

In what is a truly classy gesture by Stoke, the club's current number one, and England international, has posted a message via his personal Twitter account regarding wearing the kit this weekend, which reads: "Honoured to be wearing this tomorrow as a tribute to Banksy."


As well, both the England national team and Aston Villa have responded to the announcement by showing their support to the decision to remember a true great of the game. 



Stoke are currently 17th in the Championship ahead of Nathan Jones' ninth game in charge of the club since his appointment in January, while Aston Villa, who are tenth in the table, know the importance of picking up the three points as they look to keep in touch with sides in the playoff positions. 

