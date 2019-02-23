REPORT: Robert Kraft Spotted on Oscars Party Circuit in Los Angeles Following Prostitution Bombshell

Apparently, Robert Kraft has chosen not to keep a low profile during the disastrous aftermath of the bombshell news that linked him to a prostitution and human trafficking ring.

Though the public perception of the billionaire Patriots owner is quite low at the moment and an arrest warrant is expected to be put out for him on Monday, that didn't stop him from stepping out on the town in Hollywood ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards.

His girlfriend, Ricki Lander, was reportedly not in tow.

Robert Kraft on the Oscars party circuit following prostitution scandal https://t.co/V3KVyQoP3F pic.twitter.com/NHMx6GebKu — Page Six (@PageSix) February 23, 2019

The party in question was thrown by fellow billionaire Ronald Perelman Friday night, and was also attended by another errant billionaire who's been in the news for personal reasons as of late: fresh-off-a-split Jeff Bezos.

Other luminaries in attendance include Lorne Michaels, Gal Gadot, Ron Howard, and Jamie Foxx, along with a laundry list of classic Hollywood personages.

Kraft is no stranger to this weekend in La La Land, regularly attending Elton John's annual Oscars soiree.

Robert Kraft wasn’t the only football big shot in the crowd at Elton John’s annual Oscars party https://t.co/ardTshwWgD pic.twitter.com/WCh9daX8xu — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 28, 2017

We're not in the business of making personal recommendations to billionaires stuck in the throes of scandal, but perhaps Kraft should make a comment of some kind soon if he's going to remain incredibly visible.