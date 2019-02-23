REPORT: Robert Kraft Spotted on Oscars Party Circuit in Los Angeles Following Prostitution Bombshell

By 90Min
February 23, 2019

Apparently, Robert Kraft has chosen not to keep a low profile during the disastrous aftermath of the bombshell news that linked him to a prostitution and human trafficking ring.

Though the public perception of the billionaire Patriots owner is quite low at the moment and an arrest warrant is expected to be put out for him on Monday, that didn't stop him from stepping out on the town in Hollywood ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards.

His girlfriend, Ricki Lander, was reportedly not in tow.

The party in question was thrown by fellow billionaire Ronald Perelman Friday night, and was also attended by another errant billionaire who's been in the news for personal reasons as of late: fresh-off-a-split Jeff Bezos.

Other luminaries in attendance include Lorne Michaels, Gal Gadot, Ron Howard, and Jamie Foxx, along with a laundry list of classic Hollywood personages.

Kraft is no stranger to this weekend in La La Land, regularly attending Elton John's annual Oscars soiree.

We're not in the business of making personal recommendations to billionaires stuck in the throes of scandal, but perhaps Kraft should make a comment of some kind soon if he's going to remain incredibly visible.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message