David de Gea Talks up Liverpool Clash as 'Biggest in England' as Man Utd Prepare to Face Rivals

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has branded his side's Premier League match against Liverpool as the 'biggest in England', ahead of the hotly anticipated clash between the two sides.

The fixture has always been a fiercely fought contest, but Liverpool's newly acquired title-challenger status has given the game an extra edge this time around. United will be desperate to derail Jürgen Klopp's side's attempts at winning their first ever Premier League title, while the Red Devils have their own personal aim of securing a top four finish this season.

Speaking ahead of the match, via the club's official website, De Gea talked up the significance of the game, and said: "It's the biggest game in England. It's a very special game, for the fans, the club and the players and, above all, when it's at Old Trafford, it's always even more of an occasion. It's just a massive game.

"We aim to enjoy and, of course, we'll be trying our best to win it! When I was in Spain, you always used to hear talk of the big rivalry and the huge game, or Clásico, between Manchester United and Liverpool.You have two very big clubs, and it's a game to really savour."

The two teams last faced each other back in December, when the Reds' 3-1 win at Anfield saw José Mourinho sacked as United manager. Since then, caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær has transformed the Red Devils' dramatically, with the side now back to playing their trademark, relentless style of football last seen during the tenure of club legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Solskjær joked that he has Liverpool supporting friends in Norway who comply to the popular stereotype of Reds fans who claim their side will win the league 'next year'. The Norwegian coach made the light-hearted quip when questioned over mind games before the game, and signalled the club's ambitions not to settle for just top four finishes in the future.