Eden Hazard Increasingly Likely to Seal Real Madrid Move Following Chelsea's Transfer Ban

By 90Min
February 24, 2019

Chelsea's two-window transfer ban is the latest setback to Maurizio Sarri's revolution and one which is likely to further increase the chances of Eden Hazard departing Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were recently hit with the punishment from FIFA for breaking rules over the signing of minors in recent years, though the club have since confirmed that they are set to appeal the sanction, in a move which could delay the ban by up to a year.

It has been suggested that the punishment could prompt Chelsea to tie down Hazard due to their inability to sign an adequate replacement. However, according to the Telegraph, the ban could in fact see the club come under further pressure to sell the Belgian superstar.

It is suggested that the ban will increase Chelsea's need to cash in on the 28-year-old while they still have the chance, with Hazard's current contract in west London due to expire in the summer of 2020.

Chelsea could risk losing the forward for nothing by that time, with little indication so far to suggest that the Belgian could extend his stay at Stamford Bridge amid constant links with a move to Real Madrid.

The Blues could be keen to sell Hazard sooner rather than later given their ban, in order to reinvest any fee they receive on a replacement before their embargo kicks in.

Hazard is said to be valued at £100m by Chelsea, and the club's ability to draw in such a fee for their star man could only serve to increase their need to cash in while they are still able to do so.

The Belgian could apparently see his wages raised to around £400,000-a-week if he signs the fresh terms on offer from Chelsea. 

However, it seems increasingly likely that the Belgian favours a move to Real Madrid, amid fears that the the transfer ban could harm Chelsea's chances of competing among Europe's elite.

Hazard is a two-time Premier League champion and has won the FA Cup and the Europa League with Chelsea, and will be looking to guide the Blues to victory in the Carabao Cup in Sunday's final against Manchester City.

