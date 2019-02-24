FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: The 8 Best Midfielders in This Year's Game

With FIFA 19 now many months old, basic starter teams have been discarded for expensive super teams, and the game is getting interesting.

If you're saving up all those hard-earned coins in the hope of signing a game-changing midfielder, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Here are eight of the best-performing midfielders in the game.

TOTY Luka Modric

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Where else is there to start? Luka Modric's normal 91-rated card is superb, but his Team of the Year card is utterly stunning.

Only two of his in-game stats are below 80, and his card boasts six attributes of at least 90. He can run, he can pass, he can shoot and he can defend. What more could you want?

The Real Madrid man has established himself as one of the world's best, and his FUT card now reflects that.

Headliner Paul Pogba

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

These headliner cards are a thing of beauty. When a player picks up an inform, this card automatically upgrades and stays one ahead, making it the ultimate addition to your squad. Of these cards, there are few better than that of Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

Currently a 91-rated card, Pogba is nearing a card with all 80+ stats, but he's not just a man who can do everything - he is a man who can excel at everything.

His 6'3 physique makes him an untouchable powerhouse in the midfield, and his eye for both a pass and a shot makes him a vital addition to any side.

FUTMAS Lucas Torreira

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The winter upgrades have been kind to many, but few have enjoyed a boost quite like the FUTMAS Lucas Torreira card. Originally an 82-rated defensive-midfielder, the Arsenal man has now jumped up to an 86, and his stats now make him a dominant force in any Premier League midfield.

His Medium/High work rates ensure he is switched on defensively, and his high pace and reactions mean Torreira can get himself across the pitch and sniff out danger before it has even started.

Those who completed the Squad Builder Challenge to get this card will now certainly be laughing, as they break down attack after attack with ease.

RTTF Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The Serie A equivalent to Paul Pogba, Lazio powerhouse Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has proven to be a machine in many a midfield this year.

His Road to the Final card is 87 rated, and unfortunately will not increase following Lazio's elimination from the Europa League. However, with five base stats above 80 and a four-star rating for both skill moves and weak foot, Milinkovic-Savic can do it all.

Both United and Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the Serbian, and future FIFA games could give us a Premier League version of this card if any move does go through.

TOTY Kevin De Bruyne

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Kevin De Bruyne has spent several years at the top of his game, and the Manchester City playmaker finishes each FIFA game with countless high-rated special cards. This year, he has a 97-rated Team of the Year card, and it is everything you would want it to be.

At 5'11, with High/High work rates, De Bruyne has the physicality to make a serious impact on the pitch, but the beauty of this card comes in the technical attributes. His 99 passing, with a five-star weak foot, mean he can make even the most difficult of passes look easy.

He can do everything, and is a must-buy for any side.

SBC Abdoulaye Doucoure

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

One of the most underrated cards in the entire game comes in the shape of Watford powerhouse Abdoulaye Doucoure. As one of the rewards for completing the entire Premier League SBC, getting Doucoure is not easy, but it is certainly worth it.

His 81-rated base card was a regular part of players' sides at the start of the game, but this 86-rated special card is something else. Like a taller N'Golo Kante, Doucoure's imposing physicality wreaks havoc in midfield, and he boasts enough passing skills to release the ball to more creative teammates.

His 93 shot power is also an added bonus. He won't score many goals, but those that do fly in will certainly be memorable.

TOTY N'Golo Kante

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Speaking of the Frenchman, N'Golo Kante's status as one of the world's finest midfielders was rewarded with a Team of the Year card, and it's nuts.

The Chelsea man would fit in anywhere on the pitch, although his 5'6 height means you probably shouldn't try him in goal (even if most goalkeepers seem to concede every shot anyway).

His card is amongst the best in most attributes, making him one of the top additions to any squad. Like a beautiful hybrid of Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi and Raphael Varane, Kante would waltz into any virtual team on the planet.

Patrick Vieira

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Patrick Vieira's icon card is truly, well, iconic. The Arsenal legend can be seen popping up in pro teams around the globe, and with good reason.

Firstly, his status as an icon means he links to everyone, which is ideal for chemistry purposes. However, what Vieira brings to the team is much more than just materialistic. Widely regarded as one of the most influential players on the game, his phenomenal blend of skill and power can leave even the most talented of players flabbergasted.

There is simply nothing that Vieira's icon card cannot do. If you can afford him, buy him. If you can't, you better start saving.