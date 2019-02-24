Granit Xhaka Says Mesut Ozil Will Be Key to Arsenal's Champions League Push This Season

By 90Min
February 24, 2019

Granit Xhaka has stated that his teammate Mesut Ozil could be the difference in their race to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Ozil signed for Arsenal back in 2013 and had been a mainstay in the Arsenal team under Arsene Wenger, but under Unai Emery, he has only played 14 times this season due to injuries and a lack of form.

TF-Images/GettyImages

If the German could revive his form of previous season he may provide a boost to Emery's side this season.

As quoted by The Express, Xhaka said: “You can see Mesut is important for us. We are happy he is back.


“He was a little bit injured and a little bit sick but he is now 100 percent back. He has good eyes, a good left foot. You can see when he is on the pitch, he can help us a lot.

“We now have important weeks, with Southampton and Bournemouth at home and Tottenham away. And we have the European games as well as Manchester United. It’s a period where you can see where we are going to be.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

“I hope that Mesut can be key for us and that we can keep this run going for the next few months as we go for the top four.”

The Swiss international has also backed his manager to succeed after recent criticism of Emery's tactics.

Xhaka added: “It’s not so easy for the manager. He needs time but I think we work very well with him and all the players are happy.

“We are close to the top four and we’re one point off Man United. They’re in a good moment but have a big game on Sunday against Liverpool. We hope after that we can be where we want.”

Arsenal could go into fourth if they beat Southampton and Manchester United fail to beat Liverpool this Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message