Ivan Rakitic Claims He 'Laughs' at Transfer Speculation & Insists His Future Remains at Barcelona

Ivan Rakitic has insisted that his future lies at Barcelona, claiming that he 'laughs' at speculation over a move away with three years still to run on the midfielder's contract at Camp Nou.

The 30-year-old has been the subject of regular speculation linking him with a move away from Catalonia, particularly after starring for Croatia during their hugely impressive run to the World Cup final last summer.

El Bayern se interesa por el futuro de Iván Rakitic https://t.co/KA0eN1E0Uo pic.twitter.com/1w3lE8CMY0 — Diario SPORT (@sport) February 22, 2019

However, speaking after Barcelona's clash with former club Sevilla on Saturday, Rakitic said of the rumours, via Sport: "I have three more years on my contract [until 2021]. I want to stay here.

"I'm flattered that big clubs ask about me, if they do, but I only see myself at Barca.

"I laugh a little bit in the morning with my coffee when I see [the stories] about my future."

Ivan Rakitić for Barcelona in LaLiga and the Champions League:



👕 205 games

⚽ 29 goals

🎯 26 assists



"Man United need that immediate hit of quality." 🤩 pic.twitter.com/tYef1YqqkV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 17, 2019

Rakitic has been an ever-present at the heart of midfield for Barcelona since joining the Catalans from La Liga rivals Sevilla in 2014.

The Croatian succeeded club icon Xavi as the creative hub in the middle of the park for Barca, and starred for the champions as they recorded a 2-4 win away to Rakitic's former side on Saturday.

⏰ ¡Final del partido!

⚽ Sevilla 2-4 FC Barcelona

👟 Navas y Mercado / Messi (x3) y Suárez

🙌 ¡Vaya remontada!

🔵🔴 #SevillaBarça pic.twitter.com/hoWHm0qsOK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) February 23, 2019

A Lionel Messi hat-trick and a brace from Luis Suarez saw Barca cruise to victory, with Rakitic playing the full 90 minutes and laying on an assist from his usual midfield base.

The playmaker was persuaded to stay put at the Camp Nou by head coach Ernesto Valverde last summer amid a big-money offer from Ligue 1 giants PSG.

🔥 Lionel Messi has scored 5️⃣0️⃣ career hat-tricks for club & country 🙌#UCL pic.twitter.com/CwITILiYCp — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 23, 2019

Rakitic rejected the offer, and has gone on to feature in all but one of Barca's La Liga outings this term, scoring twice and providing two assists, the latest of which came at his former home on Saturday.