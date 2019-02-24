Ivan Rakitic Claims He 'Laughs' at Transfer Speculation & Insists His Future Remains at Barcelona

By 90Min
February 24, 2019

Ivan Rakitic has insisted that his future lies at Barcelona, claiming that he 'laughs' at speculation over a move away with three years still to run on the midfielder's contract at Camp Nou.

The 30-year-old has been the subject of regular speculation linking him with a move away from Catalonia, particularly after starring for Croatia during their hugely impressive run to the World Cup final last summer.

However, speaking after Barcelona's clash with former club Sevilla on Saturday, Rakitic said of the rumours, via Sport: "I have three more years on my contract [until 2021]. I want to stay here.

"I'm flattered that big clubs ask about me, if they do, but I only see myself at Barca.

"I laugh a little bit in the morning with my coffee when I see [the stories] about my future."

Rakitic has been an ever-present at the heart of midfield for Barcelona since joining the Catalans from La Liga rivals Sevilla in 2014.

The Croatian succeeded club icon Xavi as the creative hub in the middle of the park for Barca, and starred for the champions as they recorded a 2-4 win away to Rakitic's former side on Saturday.

Lionel Messi hat-trick and a brace from Luis Suarez saw Barca cruise to victory, with Rakitic playing the full 90 minutes and laying on an assist from his usual midfield base.

The playmaker was persuaded to stay put at the Camp Nou by head coach Ernesto Valverde last summer amid a big-money offer from Ligue 1 giants PSG.

Rakitic rejected the offer, and has gone on to feature in all but one of Barca's La Liga outings this term, scoring twice and providing two assists, the latest of which came at his former home on Saturday.

