Kepa Arrizabalaga Apologizes to Maurizion Sarri: 'It Wasn't My Intention to Disobey'

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga apologized to manager Maurizio Sarri after Sunday's loss to Manchester City for refusing to be substituted during extra time.

By Jenna West
February 24, 2019

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga apologized to manager Maurizio Sarri after Sunday's loss to Manchester City for refusing to be substituted during extra time.

"It wasn’t that I was refusing to be substituted," Kepa said after the match, per the Associated Press. "It was a way of trying to tell the bench that I was fine."

Toward the end of extra time, Kepa went down with a cramp. Although he got back to his feet, Sarri tried to replace him with Willy Caballero, who had a key role in the shootout when Manchester City beat Liverpool in the 2016 final. However, Kepa refused to go off and angrily waved his arms in the air, causing Sarri to become angry with him.

Manchester City beat Chelsea by four penalties in a 4–3 shootout victory.

"In no moment was it my intention to disobey, or anything like that with the boss," Kepa added. "Just that it was misunderstood because I had been attended to by the medics twice, and he thought that I wasn’t in condition to continue.

"It was two or three minutes of confusion until the medics got to the bench, and they explained everything well."

Sarri said he understood why Kepa didn't want to come off the turf but doesn't want a similar incident to happen again.

"Kepa was right but in the wrong way," Sarri said. "He was right for the motivation but not for the conduct."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message