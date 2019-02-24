How to Watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Manchester United face Liverpool in a Premier League clash on Sunday, Feb. 24.

By Kaelen Jones
February 24, 2019

Manchester United hosts Liverpool in a huge Premier League clash on Sunday.

Manchester United (15–5–6) enters the matchup fourth in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils have captured 51 points through 26 matches played, surging under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Man United most recently defeated Chelsea 2–0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup on goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba.

Liverpool (20–1–5) comes into the fixture second in the Premier League with a game in hand on league-leading Manchester City. The Reds are even on points with 65 claimed through 26 games played but trail on goal differential.

The last time the two sides met, Liverpool won 3-1 at Anfield in what wound up being Jose Mourinho's final match as Manchester United manager.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 9:05 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

