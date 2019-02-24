Nuno Espirito Santo Refuses to Criticise Referee Despite Penalty Decisions in Draw With Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo refused to criticise referee Roger East in his post match interviews after his side's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, with the referee making some questionable decisions during the game.





The Wolves boss could be forgiven for believing that his team had some unfortunate decisions go against them during their game against Bournemouth. The early penalty, conceded by Joao Moutinho, could be considered a soft call due to the lack of contact made but, on the other hand, Wolves were a bit lucky to be awarded the penalty from which they equalised. So in a way, amends were made.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Santo said: "It is a very difficult task for referees. I don't want to talk about VAR [video assistant referee]. As long as the officials are fair nobody can complain.

Discussing the game, Santo told Sky Sports: "But what I saw was a very emotional and competitive game, both teams trying to win the game. First half, I think we played really well, second half not so well.





"But against a very tough team, Bournemouth here in Vitality Stadium is very tough, they have good players and Eddie [Howe] is doing a fantastic job.

"So happy with the performance of the boys in such a difficult space."

Another incident that clearly frustrated the Wolves manager was the case of Jefferson Lerma's flying elbow. The Colombian midfielder was competing for a high ball with Moutinho, with the latter suffering when Lerma's elbow collided with the player's face. The Portuguese international was left furiously remonstrating with the referee, blood in his mouth, with Lerma lucky to only receive a yellow card.

Addressing the incident, Santo said: "Joao Moutinho is bleeding heavily from his mouth he was not happy at all, and when a short man is angry it's tough!"