Ole Gunnar Solskjær Aims Dig at Liverpool Fans' 'Next Year' Claims & Discusses Man Utd Goals

By 90Min
February 24, 2019

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær has made a cheeky dig at Liverpool ahead of Sunday's clash, and has said his club needs to press on with returning to title-winning ways.


The former Red Devils star has had an exceptional start to his temporary reign as manager at Old Trafford, winning 11 out of 13 matches. While the side seemed destined for mid-table mediocrity under former boss José Mourinho, they now look likely to pip Chelsea and Arsenal to a fourth place finish - thus securing Champions League qualification for next season.

Speaking ahead of his teams's Premier League match against the Reds, via Sky Sports, Solskjær cracked a joke at the expense of Liverpool fans, and said: "I have loads of Liverpool fans back home and it has been like every year is going to be their year. It has got to October and it's 'OK, next year'. 

"Now they are in the race so now for them it is going to be an exciting finish to the league now they are in it. That is none of our concern. We just have to concentrate on ourselves."

Discussing his side's title-winning ambitions for the future, Solskjær said: "Of course they do feel that pressure. I think all the supporters do and players probably do as well. But then we have not won it for a few years and so we want to get back to that. We have to make sure that we don't end up being happy being among the top four.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"If you aim too low and reach your target, then that's more dangerous than aiming too high and missing them. It is difficult to win the league here (in England). It is probably the toughest league to win and when you look at it, there are only five or six teams that have won the Premier League. 

"Leicester did it - which was a miracle - before that Blackburn did it, but then there was a few big clubs that have won it."

A win for Liverpool would see them move three points ahead of current leaders Manchester City, which would give them a massive psychological boost heading into the tail end of the season. United are hellbent on securing a top four finish, and playing a part in preventing their rivals winning the title will also be a goal to spur them on against Jürgen Klopp's side.

In other news, United appear to have missed out on the opportunity to sign Inter defender Milan Skriniar, after the player confirmed he was close to signing a new deal extending his stay at the San Siro. The 24-year-old was believed to be a top target for the Red Devils to strengthen their backline next summer, but a move away from Serie A looks unlikely for the time-being.

