Sean Dyche Praises Burnley's 'Outstanding' Performance After Controversial Win Over Tottenham

Sean Dyche praised his side for bridging the gap in quality between them and Tottenham after Burnley claimed a stunning 2-1 victory over Mauricio Pochettino's side on Saturday.

Second half goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes outmatched Harry Kane's strike for the visitors as the Clarets dented Spurs' Premier League title bid, extending their own unbeaten run to eight games in the process.

As quoted by Burnley's official website, Dyche said after the game: "We wanted to play high up the pitch. We constantly asked questions and the front two's willingness and determination ultimately got their rewards.

"They were outstanding today, backed by a team full of belief, but the best thing, and I've just commended the lads on it, was the calmness when it went 1-1.

"Forget about the situation and what led to it, but we stayed firm to the performance and that's been key to this run."

There was some controversy involved in both Burnley's opener and Harry Kane's equaliser for Tottenham, with Mauricio Pochettino pictured having strong words with referee Mike Dean at full time over a decision which led to the home side's opener.

"I know there's controversy about the first two goals, and for ours there's a debate about whether it was or wasn't a corner," Dyche added. "I genuinely think those are tough to call, when they ricochet off people they can go either way.

"My gripe about their goal is that the ball went out tour side of the half way line and got thrown in eight or nine yards the other way. Also, the fourth official catches the ball and throws it back to their lad so they can play quickly and that leads to the goal. That can't be right!

"That was a massive moment and I thought it went against us today. Thankfully, it doesn't matter afterwards because justice is done."