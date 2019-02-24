Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Admits He 'Made a Mistake' Accosting Mike Dean After Burnley Defeat

By 90Min
February 24, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he regrets his decision to confront referee Mike Dean at full-time on Saturday afternoon, following his side's 2-1 loss to Burnley at Turf Moor.

The match was billed as a prime opportunity for Spurs to announce themselves as title contenders, but they blew the chance to move within two points of Liverpool and Manchester City. The north Londoners came from a goal down to draw level, with Harry Kane netting on his long-awaited return from injury, but Ashley Barnes gave the Clarets a dramatic late win. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

At full-time, Pochettino and his backroom staff charged onto the field to confront Dean, aggrieved that Burnley were given a controversial corner in the build-up to their first goal. Discussing his actions after the loss, via BBC Sport, the Argentine coach said: "I made a mistake. We know how important the match was and we felt disappointment.


"I should have gone to the dressing room and got some water. A stupid thing happens and you react. Maybe I will go and apologise to the referee. We lost because of our mistakes, not to find an excuse or to blame things not in our hands. We should do better and in the end we need to blame ourselves. 


"I said this game was key and that if we didn't win we cannot think we are a real contender (for the Premier League title). It is a massive opportunity lost."

With just 11 matches of the season left, Spurs hopes of winning their first Premier League title are fading quickly. However, the aforementioned return of Kane will be a huge boost to the team, and both Liverpool and City have the potential to slip up. Pochettino's side will look to bounce back on Wednesday, when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message