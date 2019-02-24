Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Admits He 'Made a Mistake' Accosting Mike Dean After Burnley Defeat

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he regrets his decision to confront referee Mike Dean at full-time on Saturday afternoon, following his side's 2-1 loss to Burnley at Turf Moor.

The match was billed as a prime opportunity for Spurs to announce themselves as title contenders, but they blew the chance to move within two points of Liverpool and Manchester City. The north Londoners came from a goal down to draw level, with Harry Kane netting on his long-awaited return from injury, but Ashley Barnes gave the Clarets a dramatic late win.

At full-time, Pochettino and his backroom staff charged onto the field to confront Dean, aggrieved that Burnley were given a controversial corner in the build-up to their first goal. Discussing his actions after the loss, via BBC Sport, the Argentine coach said: "I made a mistake. We know how important the match was and we felt disappointment.





"I should have gone to the dressing room and got some water. A stupid thing happens and you react. Maybe I will go and apologise to the referee. We lost because of our mistakes, not to find an excuse or to blame things not in our hands. We should do better and in the end we need to blame ourselves.





"I said this game was key and that if we didn't win we cannot think we are a real contender (for the Premier League title). It is a massive opportunity lost."

With just 11 matches of the season left, Spurs hopes of winning their first Premier League title are fading quickly. However, the aforementioned return of Kane will be a huge boost to the team, and both Liverpool and City have the potential to slip up. Pochettino's side will look to bounce back on Wednesday, when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.