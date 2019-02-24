Twitter Reacts as Kepa Arrizabalaga Refuses to Be Substituted During Carabao Cup Final

February 24, 2019

In one of the most bizarre incidents you are ever likely to witness on a football pitch, Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to come off as a substitute during the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Kepa went down with what appeared to be a hamstring injury during the closing stages of extra-time and, just when it looked as though he would be replaced by reserve keeper Willy Caballero, the Spaniard refused to budge, undermining the authority of Maurizio Sarri in the process - much to the Chelsea manager's dismay.

Sarri immediately lost his cool with Kepa, Caballero and virtually everyone in his path, smashing a bottle against his seat on the Chelsea bench before almost storming down the Wembley Stadium in disgust.


The Italian manager was probably wishing he did end up leaving. The match went to penalties and although Kepa was able to keep out a spot kick from Leroy Sane, Chelsea were defeated 4-3 after David Luiz missed a decisive penalty for the Blues, leaving Manchester City as the 2018/19 Carabao Cup winners.

It's fair to say that the Kepa saga brightened up an otherwise drab affair and plenty had their say on the incident on social media.


Some supporters felt plenty of sympathy for Maurizio Sarri...

...whilst others were happy to poke fun at the situation, finding it to be the most entertaining moment of the match.

The implications for both Kepa and Sarri could be serious, with Sarri's tenure at Stamford Bridge shaky even before the match. However, if the Chelsea hierarchy choose to back the Italian manager, Kepa could be punished for his insubordination by losing his place in the starting XI.

