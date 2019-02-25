Arsenal Set to Meet Roma's €3M Release Clause to Appoint Monchi as Technical Director

Arsenal will reportedly meet Roma's €3m release clause in the summer, a move that will allow Monchi to join the north London outfit as the club's new technical director.

The club have been on the hunt for someone to take up the new revised role of technical director at the Emirates, as the Gunners continue their backroom reshuffle following the departures of chief executive Ivan Gazidis and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Now, according to Italian publication Leggo (via Calcio Mercato ), the club have found their man in the shape of Roma director of football Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, commonly known as Monchi, with Arsenal set to pay his release clause at the end of the season.

The move will see the Spaniard link up with Gunners' boss Unai Emery, with whom the 50-year-old worked alongside during their time with Sevilla.

With Mislintat's departure at the club being finalised in February, the club were desperate to replace the man who played a key role in securing the signatures of current players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang , Matteo Guendouzi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.



GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Arsenal's lack of finances available in the coming window is no secret, which is one of the reasons the top four contenders will have been so eager to appoint Monchi, who has a reputation for securing promising talents at cheaper than average prices.