BBC Confirms Live Broadcast of 7 England Women Games in Build Up to 2019 World Cup

By 90Min
February 25, 2019

England fans will be able to stay fully plugged into the fortunes of the Lionesses in the build up to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France after the BBC confirmed that it will be broadcasting all seven of the team's remaining games live before the tournament in June.

Later this month, England will participate in the annual SheBelieves Cup in the United States, looking to improve on a second place finish last time out in 2018 and really put a firm marker down ahead of the World Cup this summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In doing so, Phil Neville's team will be taking on Brazil, the United States and Japan over the course of a few days.

Following that England will face important and testing warm up friendlies against Canada, Spain, Denmark and New Zealand during April, May and June.

You can watch all seven games live on the BBC as follows:

Brazil vs England Wed 27th Feb, 8.45pm BBC Four
USA vs England Sat 2nd Mar, 9.45pm BBC Two
England vs Japan Tue 5th Mar, 10pm BBC Four
England vs Canada Fri 5th Apr, 7pm BBC Four
England vs Spain Tue 9th Apr, 7pm BBC Two
England vs Denmark Sat 25th May, 3om BBC One
England vs New Zealand Sat 1st Jun, 1pm BBC One

All kick off times are GMT

Fran Kirby

Every single game of the World Cup, not only those featuring England, will also be available live via the various BBC platforms this summer. The tournament runs from 7 June to 7t July.

To read more on the imminent 2019 SheBelieves Cup, click here.

