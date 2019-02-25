BBC Confirms Live Broadcast of 7 England Women Games in Build Up to 2019 World Cup

England fans will be able to stay fully plugged into the fortunes of the Lionesses in the build up to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France after the BBC confirmed that it will be broadcasting all seven of the team's remaining games live before the tournament in June.

Later this month, England will participate in the annual SheBelieves Cup in the United States, looking to improve on a second place finish last time out in 2018 and really put a firm marker down ahead of the World Cup this summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

In doing so, Phil Neville's team will be taking on Brazil, the United States and Japan over the course of a few days.

Following that England will face important and testing warm up friendlies against Canada, Spain, Denmark and New Zealand during April, May and June.

You can watch all seven games live on the BBC as follows:

Brazil vs England Wed 27th Feb, 8.45pm BBC Four USA vs England Sat 2nd Mar, 9.45pm BBC Two England vs Japan Tue 5th Mar, 10pm BBC Four England vs Canada Fri 5th Apr, 7pm BBC Four England vs Spain Tue 9th Apr, 7pm BBC Two England vs Denmark Sat 25th May, 3om BBC One England vs New Zealand Sat 1st Jun, 1pm BBC One

All kick off times are GMT