Ivan Rakitic is set to have a number of Europe's biggest clubs vying for his signature this summer, amid rumors the Croatian is set to leave Barcelona.

The 30-year-old has been a key player for Barcelona since joining in 2014, but the arrival of Frenkie de Jong may threaten his spot on the first team with the Dutch youngster joins up with the squad next season.

Rakitic would be a fantastic addition to any of Europe's powerhouses, and according to Mundo Deportivo, Rakitic is being monitored by Inter, Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester United.

With the imminent departure of Adrien Rabiot at PSG, they may be the team most in need of Rakitic's talents. The Parisians have previously attempted to lure Rakitic from Barcelona preparing an offer of €90m last summer.

Manchester United’s interest may depend on who they appoint as their next manager as well as on how their pursuit of Bruno Fernandes goes after they reportedly made contact with the Sporting captain.

Rakitic turns 31 in March and that may not be beneficial to Bayern Munich, who are looking to replace their aging core players.

The Bavarians already have youngsters such as Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso, Renato Sanches to fill their midfield positions and the arrival of Rakitic may halt their progress.

However, Rakitic already has experience in the Bundesliga from his time at Schalke which may tempt Bayern into bidding.

Rakitic want to may link up with fellow countryman Ivan Perisic at Inter Milan in an attempt to end their eight-year trophy drought.

The Croatian's current Barcelona contract runs until 2021 and has a release clause of €125m if the midfielder is to leave Barcelona, then the fee agreed would likely be much less than that as he turns 31 next month.