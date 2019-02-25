Jamie Carragher Explains Why This Week Could Prove Decisive in the Premier League Title Race

Jamie Carragher has said the week following Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Manchester United could put them in a 'great position' to win the Premier League title, despite sitting just one point clear of defending champions Manchester City at present.

The Reds take on Watford during the week, before Sunday's pivotal Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, and having taken just six points from the last 12 available in the league, allowing a seven point lead to diminish in the process, they will be hoping for a return to the form that saw them go undefeated for the first half of the campaign.

To that end, Liverpool legend Carragher says that if they can remain on top of the league after an important week, they will find themselves firmly in the driving seat for a first top-flight title in almost 30 years.

“I think with Liverpool we keep building this game up and they should have gone and won it, but it’s the week, not Manchester United which is important,” Carragher told Sky Sports, via Football365.

“If Liverpool get out the end of this week and they’re still top of the league even if it’s a point, it’s a good week, because this is the week when City could drop points.

“If you can get through Watford, Everton, then you’ve got a breather, no midweek game. If Liverpool are top of the league then, you look at the next two fixtures and then there’s the big international break.

He concluded: "If Liverpool can get to March 4, the day after the Everton game, and they’re top of the league, they are in a great position to win the league.”