Jamie Carragher Explains Why This Week Could Prove Decisive in the Premier League Title Race

By 90Min
February 25, 2019

Jamie Carragher has said the week following Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Manchester United could put them in a 'great position' to win the Premier League title, despite sitting just one point clear of defending champions Manchester City at present. 

The Reds take on Watford during the week, before Sunday's pivotal Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, and having taken just six points from the last 12 available in the league, allowing a seven point lead to diminish in the process, they will be hoping for a return to the form that saw them go undefeated for the first half of the campaign. 

To that end, Liverpool legend Carragher says that if they can remain on top of the league after an important week, they will find themselves firmly in the driving seat for a first top-flight title in almost 30 years.

“I think with Liverpool we keep building this game up and they should have gone and won it, but it’s the week, not Manchester United which is important,” Carragher told Sky Sports, via Football365.

“If Liverpool get out the end of this week and they’re still top of the league even if it’s a point, it’s a good week, because this is the week when City could drop points.

“If you can get through Watford, Everton, then you’ve got a breather, no midweek game. If Liverpool are top of the league then, you look at the next two fixtures and then there’s the big international break.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He concluded: "If Liverpool can get to March 4, the day after the Everton game, and they’re top of the league, they are in a great position to win the league.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message