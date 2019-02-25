Jordi Alba Set to Renew Barcelona Contract in 'Coming Hours' After Breakthrough in Negotiations

By 90Min
February 25, 2019

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba is set to renew his contract with the Camp Nou club in the 'next few hours', according to reports from Spain.

The left-back has been involved in protracted negotiations with the side for a number of months over extending his stay with the Catalan giants, with an agreement seemingly unable to be reached.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Speaking after Barcelona's 4-2 victory over Sevilla on Saturday however, Alba told Cadena SER: "I'm sure there will be news soon. My idea is to stay here, I hope that can be sealed very soon."

Now, Spanish publication SPORT have revealed that negotiations between the two parties have accelerated over the past few days, with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu getting personally involved to get the deal over the line.

Alba's renewal is set to keep him at the La Liga giants until 2024, which would allow the Spain international to potentially retire at the club. 

The report further claims that the decision was set to be confirmed after the side's Champions League last 16 clash against Lyon, but an agreement could be reached 'imminently'.

Having started his career in Los Blaugrana's academy, Alba was released from the club in 2005 for being deemed 'too small'.

After enjoying his breakthrough season in professional football with Segunda Division side Gimnastic as a winger, Alba moved to Valencia in 2009, where under Unai Emery's tutelage, he was predominantly used as a left-back.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

In 2012, the Spaniard earned a move to Barcelona for a fee in the region of €14m, and has since made 281 appearances for the side, scoring 14 goals.

