Luciano Spalletti Left Fuming by Controversial VAR Decision After Inter's Draw With Fiorentina

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti was left spitting feathers after his team conceded a late penalty following a VAR review during their dramatic 3-3 draw with Fiorentina on Sunday.

VAR was at the centre of the action all evening. Inter were awarded a penalty at the start of the second-half following a review, Fiorentina saw a goal ruled out after VAR spotted a foul in the build up and finally Danilo D'Ambrosio was penalised for Inter in the seventh minute of added time for what was deemed to be a handball in the box.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Spalletti made his feelings towards the decision very clear, stating, as per Goal: "It's clear. It's his chest. There is no argument here. There is no doubt here. It's his chest. We saw clearly. Everyone saw the VAR from the touchline, everyone saw it. It was his chest.





"The first penalty he stuck his arm up and waved it around with nobody bothering him. The second, it was clearly his chest. It never even grazed his arm. Never.

⏳ FULL-TIME ⏳



Veretout’s penalty at the death means that Inter are forced to settle for a point following a six-goal thriller in Florence...#FiorentinaInter 3-3 pic.twitter.com/kNyWVRCV1J — Inter (@Inter_en) February 24, 2019

"Now people are going to go 'oh they’re sending Spalletti away and getting someone else in', these results are decisive, they make a difference."





The Inter boss then went on to confirm that he did not approach the referee after the draw, claiming that there was no need for any further discussion.

"I didn't talk to the referee afterwards, because what could he possibly tell me? That it hit his arm when it clearly didn't? There are no ifs and buts here, it's clear. It is obvious.

"It is in front of our eyes. There are no doubts, there's no maybe, no possibly, no potentially, no perhaps. So we go back to the last time we played Fiorentina, with the famous fingertips that moved on VAR. This is an important instrument that referees can use to see things properly."