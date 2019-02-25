Manchester United 'Make Contact' With Bruno Fernandes Over Potential Summer Switch

By 90Min
February 25, 2019

Manchester United have 'made contact' with Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes as they look to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Despite not having their next manager confirmed United are already chasing new players for the 2019/20 campaign.

24-year-old Fernandes has been the standout player for Sporting CP this campaign, scoring 22 goals and contributing 11 assists for the Portuguese side.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Fernandes was named the Portuguese League's Player of the Year last season joining a list of winners that includes David Luiz and Nemanja Matic.

According to Portuguese newspaper A BolaManchester United have made contact with the midfielder and are keen on bringing Fernandes to Old Trafford this summer.

He was given the captain's armband this season after the exodus of players including Rui Patricio and William Carvalho due to the training ground attack at the end of last season. 

Fernandes opted to stay loyal to Sporting and that has paid off as he has hit the best form of his career and is now being linked to some of the biggest clubs in the world.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

The interest in Sporting's star man doesn't end with Man Utd, their biggest rivals Liverpool are also reportedly interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

Fernandes signed a new deal with Sporting last summer which put a €100m (£87m) release clause in his contract, although it is unlikely that either United or Liverpool would pay this amount with A Bola speculating that a sum of €60-70m would be impossible for Sporting to reject.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message