Massimiliano Allegri Focused on Overturning Atletico Madrid Deficit After Juventus Edge Out Bologna

Massimiliano Allegri admitted that 'there was some hangover after Wednesday' after Juventus scraped to a narrow 1-0 victory away to Bologna in a tough Serie A clash on Sunday.

The Old Lady largely struggled to find a foothold in a game that was made difficult for the champions by Bologna's intensity, as well as Allegri's decision to rotate the side following Wednesday's 2-0 defeat away to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Paulo Dybala delivers ... with his second goal in two Serie A games. 👌👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/gmcUr1YnRA — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 24, 2019

A Paulo Dybala strike sealed the win, and Allegri admitted that it was a tough game for his side but insisted that Juventus must continue to turn their attentions ahead to a tough run of upcoming games.

As quoted by the club's official website, the Italian said: "It was important to win in order for us to keep the advantage over Napoli the same.

"We are working hard for the return match against Atletico, we want to get Douglas Costa back and come into the game at the highest level, but the match will also require some luck.

"Thomas [Partey] will be out, and they will be even more hard to break down and we will have to be quick in our play and precise in our passing, something that today was missing.

"On 12th March, we will be in the best possible condition, but we must still continue to grow. [Miralem] Pjanic was sick today, [Sami] Khedira was out, whilst [Leonardo] Bonucci and [Giorgio] Chiellini are back.

"I'm optimistic over the return leg. You have to slowly build the side up. Today was a part of the puzzle, and on the 12th we will need to come into the game with our adrenaline sky high!"

Before the second leg encounter with Atletico in the Champions League, Juventus face Napoli in a huge domestic clash next Sunday in which victory for the Bianconeri would surely wrap up an eighth consecutive Serie A crown.