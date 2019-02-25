Massimiliano Allegri Focused on Overturning Atletico Madrid Deficit After Juventus Edge Out Bologna

By 90Min
February 25, 2019

Massimiliano Allegri admitted that 'there was some hangover after Wednesday' after Juventus scraped to a narrow 1-0 victory away to Bologna in a tough Serie A clash on Sunday.

The Old Lady largely struggled to find a foothold in a game that was made difficult for the champions by Bologna's intensity, as well as Allegri's decision to rotate the side following Wednesday's 2-0 defeat away to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

A Paulo Dybala strike sealed the win, and Allegri admitted that it was a tough game for his side but insisted that Juventus must continue to turn their attentions ahead to a tough run of upcoming games. 

As quoted by the club's official website, the Italian said: "It was important to win in order for us to keep the advantage over Napoli the same.

"We are working hard for the return match against Atletico, we want to get Douglas Costa back and come into the game at the highest level, but the match will also require some luck.

"Thomas [Partey] will be out, and they will be even more hard to break down and we will have to be quick in our play and precise in our passing, something that today was missing.

"On 12th March, we will be in the best possible condition, but we must still continue to grow. [Miralem] Pjanic was sick today, [Sami] Khedira was out, whilst [Leonardo] Bonucci and [Giorgio] Chiellini are back.

"I'm optimistic over the return leg. You have to slowly build the side up. Today was a part of the puzzle, and on the 12th we will need to come into the game with our adrenaline sky high!"

Before the second leg encounter with Atletico in the Champions League, Juventus face Napoli in a huge domestic clash next Sunday in which victory for the Bianconeri would surely wrap up an eighth consecutive Serie A crown.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message