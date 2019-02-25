Unai Emery Lauds Arsenal 'Intensity' as Rotated Squad Cruise Past Southampton

By 90Min
February 25, 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was full of praise for his side on Sunday after their 2-0 win over Southampton, a result which has pushed the north London outfit back into the top four.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan put the hosts into a comfortable lead early on and despite a few nervy moments throughout the match, Arsenal were able to hold on till the final whistle to secure a seventh straight home win in the Premier League.

Speaking after the match, Emery admitted that his side were starting to play to his style and even singled out Arsenal's fringe players for adapting quickly during the club's busy fixture schedule.

Sebastian Frej / MB Media/GettyImages

"Everyone played like we want, and after the match on Thursday, playing today and Wednesday we needed different players because playing this intensity is not easy, and the performance like we want we need everybody," Emery said, quoted by Sky Sports.

"I'm very happy because the players worked a lot, and we decided to make some changes to bring in new players, to keep up the energy. In the first half we played very well but we wanted to carry on in the second, but it's not easy 90 minutes with this intensity.

"We have players who can come in, and we can be a better competitive team playing a lot of matches with players with different characteristics, but who have the character to play with the level we want."

Arsenal welcome another side from the south coast Bournemouth to Emirates Stadium on Wednesday before preparing for their crucial match against bitter rivals Tottenham next weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message