Chelsea Players Believe Under-Fire Maurizio Sarri Will Be Sacked if They Lose to Tottenham

Chelsea's players think that their head coach Maurizio Sarri will be booted out of the club if they lose their Premier League match against Tottenham on Wednesday.

The Italian has come under heavy criticism from fans following a major dip in form, which has seen the club go from potential title contenders to outsiders in the race for Champions League qualification.

Sunday's fiasco with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, during their league cup final defeat against Manchester City, only fueled rumours about Sarri's exit after the Spaniard refused to be substituted for Willy Caballero ahead of the decisive penalty shootout.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Standard Sport now claim that Sarri's players expect him to be kicked out by Chelsea if they lose against Tottenham in midweek, a result which could leave them six points outside of the top four.

Former Chelsea coach Steve Holland, who is currently acting as Gareth Southgate's number two with England, is being lined up for the caretaker role at Stamford Bridge.

Even if the Blues do come away from their match with Tottenham with at least a point, Sarri's future will remain under the microscope and a hot talking point among Chelsea's hierarchy.

That's because there is so much emphasis on them qualifying for the Champions League this season, so avoiding a slip up in the league could be undermined their future in the Europa League.





The west Londoners cruised past Swedish giants Malmö in the last stage of the competition, but they can expect a much tougher test when Dynamo Kyiv in the last 16 of the competition.

On top of a difficult away leg, Chelsea have to be wary of their opponent's star players, including the highly sought after winger and top goalscorer Viktor Tsyhankov.