David de Gea's Demands Could 'Price Him Out' of New Manchester United Contract

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Manchester United stopper David de Gea's contract situation is being 'monitored' by Juventus as Paris Saint-Germain, as negotiations over a new deal stall over wage demands.

Spain's number one has continued to prove himself as one of the world's best between the sticks this term, but is struggling to agree on his worth with United after his representatives reportedly turned down their latest offer. 

Whilst de Gea - who racked up his 100th Premier League clean sheet against Liverpool last weekend - is already the highest paid goalkeeper in world football, the United board were prepared to offer their prized asset £350,000 a week in order to fend off interest from Europe's most affluent clubs.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, as reported by the Evening Standard, the Spaniard's representatives could price United out of completing a deal. 'Super-agent' Jorge Mendes will push for a higher wage offer and views de Gea's bargaining position as strong.

United have already triggered their option to extend de Gea's contract by 12 months meaning he is now contracted at the club until the summer of 2020, while privately the player insists he is happy at Old Trafford. 

However, should contract talks continue to stall, there is a distinct possibility that the likes of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain could swoop when his contract reaches its final six months in a year's time. It is reported that both clubs are 'monitoring' the keeper's situation.

The 28-year-old's current contract sees him earn around £200,000 per week, but it is thought he now wants to earn a figure similar to United's highest earners, with Alexis Sanchez earning nearly double de Gea's current salary.

United have previously fought off interest from Real Madrid to retain the keeper's services, while the Standard's report notes that the Red Devils' hierarchy even drew up a shortlist of possible replacements (including Jan Oblak and Kasper Schmeichel) should de Gea depart.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message