Report: FA to Investigate Man City Over Alleged Payments to Jadon Sancho's Agent

Manchester City are set to be investigated by the FA for the deal that took a 14-year-old Jadon Sancho to the club back in 2014, due to an alleged illegal payment to the player's agent.

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Manchester City are set to be investigated by the FA for the deal that took a 14-year-old Jadon Sancho to the club back in 2014, due to an alleged illegal payment to the player's agent.

Sancho joined City from Watford and spent two years at the club before moving to Borussia Dortmund, where the current star is currently in the midst of a breakthrough season in the Bundesliga.

In leaks published by German news outlet Der Spiegel (and reported by the Times), it is alleged that Manchester City made an illegal payment of £200,000 to agent Emeka Obasi as part of a scouting deal to find players in South and Central America. 

However it is reported that this payment was in regards to the transfer of the agent's client Jadon Sancho, with the reason behind the payment being changed to avoid clearly breaking FIFA rules, preventing the payment of agents in the transfers of youth players.

It is also alleged that the club sent an email to Sancho's father outlining what the player would earn at the club upon turning professional. However, a club lawyer has moved to state that the email was not a contract offer.

When asked for comment about the leaks, an FA spokeswoman confirmed to the Times that the matter is now under investigation.

City have released a statement clarifying that the club will not comment fully on documents which had been obtained illegally by Der Spiegel.

The club statement regarding the accusations said: "In relation to the story published by Der Spiegel, and contrary to their assertion that Manchester City FC did not respond to their query – please see below statement which was sent to them earlier this week.

"You will have seen this statement before. However, it is important to use it in full, as each element is material, as we pointed out to Der Spiegel in our reply.

"We will not be providing any comment on out-of-context materials purported to have been hacked or stolen from City Football Group and Manchester City personnel and associated people. The attempt to damage the club's reputation is organised and clear."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message