A year after officially joining Werder Bremen, Josh Sargent has proven his worth.

The Bundesliga club signed the 19-year-old U.S. men's national team forward to a new long-term extension on Tuesday, pledging his future to the team just days after making his first start.

"I’m feeling very honored," Sargent said in a club statement. "The contract extension also shows the club’s trust in me. I’ve felt at home from day one at Werder and in Bremen and I’m looking forward to the coming years.”

Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but ESPN's Taylor Twellman reported it was a multi-million-dollar deal and it comes on the heels of other European clubs showing interest in signing Sargent. The player initially turned down the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to join Werder Bremen upon moving abroad.

After joining Werder Bremen when he turned 18, Sargent started out with the club's reserve team in Germany's fourth division, where he scored seven goals in 12 matches. He made good on his opportunity with the first team, scoring in his Bundesliga debut on his very first touch, and adding a second goal off the bench as well. In total, he's made nine appearances with the first team, including the one start, and it appears that many more are on the way.

“If you see Josh in the dressing room, in training or on a matchday, you see someone who wants to watch and learn, not just a very talented young footballer," Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt said. "I’m sure that Josh will become a very important part of the squad.”