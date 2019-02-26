Karim Benzema Reveals Motivation to Catch Real Madrid Legend Raul in Champions League ScorersChart

Karim Benzema has revealed his motivations to surpass Real Madrid legend Raul in the all-time Champions League scorers' charts.

Benzema recently bagged his 60th Champions League goal in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Ajax in the first round of their last 16 clash, making him the fourth highest scorer in Champions League history behind Raul, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview with France Football (via ESPN), Benzema revealed that he harbours ambitions of moving above Raul and that his record for Real Madrid in this year's competition demonstrates that he is more than capable of doing so.

He is quoted as saying: "That shows that I scored goals before and at important moments, because the Champions League, even when an opponent seems to be less good, is always tough.





"Seeing myself in this position makes me very proud and motivates me to go further, which means catching the legend that is Raul.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

"I don't think about statistics when I'm on the pitch, I'm not obsessed by that. But the consequence of my play is that I can go a little more into the history of Real Madrid if I catch Raul."

Although Benzema is keen to make his mark on Champions League history, he went on to admit that records are meaningless if you don't end up winning matches.

"Of course, it's good to score goals to make your team win, but if you can give it victory another way, that's also good.

"I really regret that today we talk more about statistics, the number of goals and chances, than your play. For me, football is above all a game. It's not only statistics. It's not basketball!"