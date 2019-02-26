Kepa Arrizabalaga Fined a Week's Wages as Chelsea Dressing Room 'Splits' Over On-Pitch Sub Row

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Chelsea have fined goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga a week's wages for an incident which saw him refuse to be substituted off in Sunday's Carabao Cup final. 

Both Kepa and manager Maurizio Sarri insisted immediately after the match that the Spaniard's refusal to leave the pitch was down to an error in communication – a claim not backed up by Sarri's visibly furious on the touchline at the time – and Kepa's fine further reinforces the sense that the initial explanation was a political untruth. 

Chelsea lost the final to Manchester City on penalties after the two teams could not be separated over 120 minutes. 

In a brief statement on the club's official website on Monday night, Sarri said: "Kepa and I have spoken about the incident. It was a good conversation. There was a misunderstanding yesterday but he realises he made a big mistake in the way he reacted. He has apologised to me, his team-mates and the club. 


"It is up to the club if they want to discipline him according to the club rules, but for me this matter is now closed. The team performance as a whole was extremely positive and it is a shame to see how this incident has overshadowed our efforts in what was a very competitive Cup Final. Everyone’s focus is now on the next game and we must all now put this behind us."

Kepa added: "I was very happy to play in my first Cup Final for Chelsea yesterday and very proud of the team performance. I have thought a lot more about yesterday’s events. Although there was a misunderstanding, on reflection, I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation. 


"I wanted to take the time today to apologise fully and in person to the coach, to Willy, my team-mates and to the club. I have done this and now I want to offer the same apology to the fans. I will learn from this episode and will accept any punishment or discipline the club decides is appropriate."

