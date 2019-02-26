Lazio and AC Milan will square off in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Tuesday, with kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Milan defeated Napoli 2-0 in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals, while Lazo defeated Inter Milan in penalties, surviving the shootout after Mauro Icardi's PK at the death in extra time sent the quarterfinal to spot kicks.

The two sides met in the semifinals a season ago, with AC Milan defeating Lazio in penalties before falling to Juventus 4-0 in the final.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

