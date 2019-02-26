How to Watch Lazio vs. AC Milan: Coppa Italia Live Stream, Time

How to watch Lazio vs AC Milan in the first leg of a Coppa Italia semifinal on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

By Michael Shapiro
February 26, 2019

Lazio and AC Milan will square off in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Tuesday, with kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome slated for 3 p.m. ET. 

Milan defeated Napoli 2-0 in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals, while Lazo defeated Inter Milan in penalties, surviving the shootout after Mauro Icardi's PK at the death in extra time sent the quarterfinal to spot kicks.

The two sides met in the semifinals a season ago, with AC Milan defeating Lazio in penalties before falling to Juventus 4-0 in the final. 

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

