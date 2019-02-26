Massimiliano Allegri Mentor Admits Juventus 'Adventure' Will End This Season

Massimiliano Allegri's long-time mentor Giovanni Galeone has revealed that the Juventus manager had a number of opportunities to leave Turin in the summer, but chose to stay at the Allianz Stadium to take one last shot at winning the Champions League.

A 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano has left Allegri staring down the barrel of another failure to capture Europe's top prize, ahead of a crucial second leg in Turin next week.

Managing the same club for five years is exhausting. Juve knows it, Allegri knows it, the players feel it. No matter what they said in the media they all know it. Allegri's time at Juve is coming to an end at the end of the season. — hash (@hashim0307) February 25, 2019

Former Napoli and Udinese boss Galeone also named the four clubs Allegri had the chance to join in the summer, telling Radio Kiss Kiss (via the Mail) that Arsenal and Chelsea – two clubs whose new managers have faced scrutiny from their fanbases in recent weeks – were on the table.

"I already told him a few years ago to go to the Premier League," he said. "I don't think he can go anywhere else in Italy. Beyond how his adventure goes in the Champions League, I think his adventure at Juve is over.

"Last year he could've gone to Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United or Real Madrid, but he refused because he wanted to win the Champions League with Juventus."

Did Cristiano Ronaldo play one of his worst games for #Juve?



Massimiliano Allegri wouldn't be drawn on the star after a #SerieA win over Bologna... pic.twitter.com/qzGwxGGkf3 — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) February 25, 2019

Galeone also defended Allegri against criticism from former Milan and Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi following last week's defeat to Atleti, saying: "Max must believe in the comeback. If he pulls it off he'll make those who always criticise him think again.

"Sacchi always talks about this damn (musical) score, but if I have a score of Rachmaninoff and the pianist in a piano bar plays it then it's one thing. If Pollini plays it, it's something else. You can't criticise a coach who has won 10 trophies with Juventus."