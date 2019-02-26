Photos: Nike Release Images of Stunning Limited Edition Inter Kit for Milan Derby

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Italian giants Inter will wear a special kit during the Derby della Madonnina on March 17 to commemorate their 20-year partnership with manufacturer Nike.

The design will combine ten iconic kits from the last two decades, paying homage to former players like Ronaldo and Javier Zanetti as well as anniversaries like the club's centenary.

Image by Chris Deeley

The design will be split into two sections, with the front half of the shirt combining five kits and the back of the kit a mash-up of the others.


Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director, described the club's special shirt as a 'roadmap of Inter's recent history' upon its launch, adding that they wanted to combine iconic shirts with fan favourites from the last 20 years.

"The real challenge was to get all the different striped patterns to work cohesively," Hoppins said upon the kit's release. "It’s a jersey that stirs the memory. 

"Each different pattern makes you think of favourite players, important matches and special seasons. We are proud of our relationship with Inter and this shirt is a great way of showing that."


Inter aren't the only side this season to have created a commemorative kit, and the Nerazzurri will hope they follow in German club Werder Bremen's footsteps after they secured a 4-0 win over Augsburg in their 120th anniversary kit earlier this month.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

In 198 matches between Inter and AC Milan across all competitions, it's the Nerazzurri who just about have the edge over their city rivals.


Inter have won 70 meetings, while they've either draw or lost the Derby della Madonnina 64 times apiece. During the long history of clashes, the Rossoneri actually have the edge on goals scored, but their tally is just one higher than Inter's 257. 

