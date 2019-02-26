Roberto Firmino 'Doubtful' for Upcoming Merseyside Derby in Latest Blow to Liverpool's Title Charge

By 90Min
February 26, 2019

Liverpool have been dealt a major blow as forward Roberto Firmino has been deemed 'doubtful' for this weekend's Merseyside derby after sustaining an ankle injury in the 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Firmino, 27, was substituted at Old Trafford at the 31 minute mark after appearing to roll his ankle during the game, and the Brazilian was seen leaving the ground post-match, casting doubt over his availability for the immediate games ahead.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

While the former Hoffenheim man looks certain to miss the Reds' midweek game against Watford, The Telegraph are reporting that Firmino could also be sidelined for the game against Everton this weekend, with him rated 'doubtful' for the game at Goodison Park. 

Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi, both of whom came on during the Old Trafford stalemate over the weekend, will be viewed as natural replacements to fill the void left by Firmino, although Jurgen Klopp could opt to utilise Mohamed Salah as a central striker, already playing in the position to great effect at times this campaign. 

News of Firmino's expected absence comes at a bad time for Liverpool, who despite leading the Premier League with only 11 games remaining, have drawn three of their last four league games, and have seen their lead over Manchester City cut from seven to just one point.

It's an issue that hasn't gone unnoticed by the squad, with full-back Andy Robertson insisting that Liverpool must start 'respecting themselves' if they're to convert these type of draws into wins.

He said: "I think something we’re struggling with is that we need to start respecting ourselves, These teams are showing us the respect and we need to use that as a positive.

"They’ve shown us the respect of sitting back and being a bit more defensive than they have been since the manager’s took over, we need to use that as a positive rather than a negative. It’s maybe something we need to work on."

