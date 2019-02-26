Romelu Lukaku Opens Up on Changed Role Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Injury Crisis Hits Man Utd

Romelu Lukaku has insisted that he doesn't mind where he plays for Manchester United, saying that just being on the pitch for the club is an 'honour' as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deals with an attacking injury crisis.

Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata picked up injuries against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon and, with Anthony Martial already sidelined, Lukaku has been shunted around the front three as required to fill the gaps in the formation.

It was a tough battle but we kept fighting...thank you for the amazing support on to the next game @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/keUpuS470H — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 25, 2019

The 25-year-old has started just 15 Premier League games this season and is on track to score fewer than 15 league goals for just the second time since he became a regular starter in the top flight back in 2012/13, but he insisted this week that he's ready to do what's needed for the team.

Quoted by ESPN this week, he said: "As long as the manager wants to use me, I will do my best to help the team out. We have a number of injuries. We have to stay positive. We are Manchester United, and you have to go wherever we go and win.

"Roy Hodgson will set up his Palace team really well. We know that. We will prepare and we need to recover properly because it [Liverpool] was a physical game. Tactically and with our preparations, we will be ready to go again.

"Left or right or up front, it doesn't matter to me. Playing for this club is an honour and I just try to do my best, whichever position I play in. If it is on the right then I will try to create chances, which I did against Liverpool, and if it is up front then I will try to score goals. At the end of the day, I just try and help my teammates out and try win matches."