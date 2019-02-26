Sergio Ramos Charged by UEFA for Deliberate Booking Against Ajax in Champions League

Real Madrid centre back Sergio Ramos could be set for an additional ban on top of the one-game suspension he is set to serve against Ajax in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 tie, after he was charged by UEFA for getting deliberately booked in the first leg.

Ramos was just one yellow card away from receiving a suspension heading into that first leg, and in the 89th minute, when his side were 2-1 up at the Amsterdam Arena, he duly took out Kasper Dolberg with a card-worthy challenge.



After the game, the Spaniard even admitted that he had made the decision so as to go into the quarter finals - should Real seal the deal at the Santiago Bernabeu - with a clean slate, though he later seemed to backtrack on this.

But now, as reported by BBC Sport, Los Blancos' captain could be set for more time out than he bargained for, after UEFA charged him for purposefully getting a booking. Their Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will hear the case on Thursday 28 February.

Ramos has also recently served a domestic ban, after getting himself sent off for two yellow cards in the 2-1 La Liga loss to Girona at the Bernabeu last week.

Santiago Solari's side are set to face Ajax on 5 March for the second leg, though two Clasico clashes with Barcelona - one being the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi final - lie in wait before they can turn their attentions back to Europe.

