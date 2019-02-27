adidas Unveil Conext 19 as Official Match Ball for 2019 Women's World Cup in France

By 90Min
February 27, 2019

adidas have confirmed that the Conext 19 will be the official match ball for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The tournament, which will be hosted by France later this summer, has just 100 days to go before it begins, with England among the early favourites to win it.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

In preparation for it, sportswear giants adidas released a promotional video on their official Twitter account briefly showcasing the design of the match ball that will be in use for all the games at the tournament

The ball has a trademark white design, and then bright blue/green colours connected by a fiery red, which is meant to reflect what the Earth looks like from above.

The colour concept was inspired by the 1998 Tricolore ball which was in use during the France men's team's World Cup triumph of the same year.

The successor to the adidas Conext 15, which was the match ball for the 2015 Women's World Cup, has added texture grip for increased dribbling and passing control, whilst its mono-panel design will help provide smoother and more even performance.

The 2019 World Cup will be the eight edition in the tournament's history, and will run from 7 June to 7 July, with the final set to be contested at Lyon's Parc Olympique Lyonnais Stadium. 

      Modal message