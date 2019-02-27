Agent Reveals Newcastle Star Miguel Almiron Rejected Chance to Join Arsenal in January

The agent of Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron has revealed that the midfielder rejected a January move to Arsenal as they refused to offer him a permanent move to the club.

The 25-year-old starred for Major League Soccer side Atlanta United before securing a £20m move to St James' Park in January, making him the club's record signing. Although he is yet to be directly involved in a goal, Almiron's work rate and creativity have already endeared him to supporters.

RB on Miguel Almirón: "He did really well (on Saturday). We knew he could give us pace and energy and he did it. Everything we were expecting from him, he did it and he did it well." #NUFC pic.twitter.com/nasGHqEhz1 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 25, 2019

Speaking to Paraguayan radio station Cardinal Deportivo (via ABC), Almiron's agent Daniel Campos revealed that his client has been the subject of serious interest from many Premier League sides.

He said: "Manchester United scouted him, but did not want to sign him in this window. They told me that in January they were not going to make movements.

"Arsenal offered a loan and Southampton also, but they both had doubts about the league he came from. They were not sure about him being an MLS player.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"In Italy, Fiorentina enquired about him and Cagliari offered a loan, a very large one. However, Rafa Benítez had no doubts and that's why he always insisted on him."

Football in the USA has seen an enormous growth in recent years, with players like Almiron and Atlanta teammate Josef Martinez helping to raise the standard of the league. Last season, Almiron racked up 13 goals and 13 assists in 38 appearances, establishing himself as one of the division's top talents.

Miguel Almiron's home debut for Newcastle:



80 minutes

6 chances created

4 shots (1 off the post)

1 tackle

1 interception



And 3 points. 💪 pic.twitter.com/uCAoiIiMOR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 23, 2019

He eventually secured an expensive move to Newcastle, and Almiron has already impressed his new supporters. He made his debut as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, before making his home debut against Huddersfield Town a few weeks later.

He has played mainly as a left winger, but has been given the freedom to roam around the field, using his pace and creativity to pose a constant threat to defenders. The Magpies have earned 2-0 victories against both Huddersfield and Burnley since Almiron's introduction to the team, and fans are incredibly excited about the future with the Paraguayan in the team.