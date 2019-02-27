Arsenal and Liverpool Dealt Transfer Blow as Piotr Zielinski Is Set to Stay at Napoli

February 27, 2019

Arsenal and Liverpool have been dealt an early blow in their summer transfer plans, with midfield target Piotr Zielinski reportedly set to sign a new deal with Napoli.

Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the Polish international, with reports claiming that Jurgen Klopp has spoken to Zielinski about a switch to Anfield.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

According to reports from Italian outlet Corriere del Mezzogiorno (via the Mirror), Arsenal have also registered their interest in signing the Polish international, however with the player valued at £60m it remains to be seen whether they will make such a hefty investment.

Although Zilenski has refuted the claims of contact with Klopp and reiterated that he's happy at Napoli, he refused to take a move away from Naples fully off the table.

Speaking to the Polish media, as quoted by TuttoNapoli, Zielinski said: “I’ve never spoken to him [Klopp].

“I have nothing more to say and I repeat, I am very happy at Napoli.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

“I am working with Ancelotti, who is amongst the best and I am learning a lot under him. And then we’ll see what happens.”

After struggling for consistent starts under Maurizio Sarri last season, Zielinski has become a crucial member under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti, featuring in 34 matches thus far this campaign.

Zielinski has also become a mainstay for his national team, collecting 41 caps to date, and starting in all of Poland's matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

