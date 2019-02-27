Arsenal Plotting Extravagant Summer Move for £25m Rated Celtic Left-Back Kieran Tierney

Arsenal are poised to step up their interest in Celtic star Kieran Tierney ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been one of the SPFL champions shining lights since being introduced to the first-team by former manager Ronny Deila four years ago.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Now, as reported by The Sun, Arsenal are considering making a £25m move for the defender at the end of the season - after tracking the Scotland international for more than two years.

Premier League rivals Everton were interested in taking the left-back to Goodison Park last summer and looked all set to do so, until the club's board decided to pull the deal at the last minute because of his hefty transfer fee.

However, the report adds that Unai Emery's side have no such issue over matching Celtic's valuation of the 21-year-old, with any potential deal likely to eclipse the £20m fee the Bhoys received from Lyon for former striker Moussa Dembele.

Kieran Tierney’s Celtic Stats



Games: 149

Starts: 144

Goals: 7

Assists: 33

Bookings: 9

Trophies: 7

PFA Young Player of the Year: 3

SFWA Young Player of the Year: 3

PFA Team of the Year: 2 pic.twitter.com/V1AWzeGub4 — Focus on Celtic (@FocusOnCeltic) October 15, 2018

If the Gunners do swoop for Tierney, he is likely to provide competition for Sead Kolasinac at left-back as the club plan for life after Nacho Monreal, who has just turned 33.

After making his professional debut for the club in April 2015, Tierney enjoyed his breakthrough campaign the following season, when he registered a total of 33 appearances.

Since his first outing, the 12-cap Scottish international has featured 162 times for Celtic, and has been named PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year for the past three seasons.