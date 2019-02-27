Arthur Returns to Barcelona Matchday Squad Ahead of Second Leg Against Real Madrid

By 90Min
February 27, 2019

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has returned from injury and will be included in the squad which will face Real Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi final on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old has been out of action since the start of the month after picking up a hamstring injury, and manager Ernesto Valverde previously claimed that he'd hoped Arthur would become available for the weekend.

But the Brazil international has actually returned ahead of schedule and has travelled with his teammates to Madrid, alongside second-choice goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen who was also a doubt for the match.

Even though Arthur has reportedly recovered from his injury, Marca insist that it is unlikely he will feature from the outset when Barcelona take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The first leg of their Copa del Rey clash finished 1-1 after Brazilian winger Malcom cancelled out Lucas Vázquez's early opening goal. 


One of Spain's two biggest clubs will take on either Real Betis or Valencia in the final at the end of the season, who came away from the first leg 2-2 with the second leg to be played at Valencia's Mestalla.

Neither Real Madrid or Barcelona will have a moment's rest after Wednesday's El Clásico as they meet once again in La Liga on Saturday.

Barcelona, who will play once again at the Santiago Bernabéu, can move 12 points clear of Real Madrid in their hopes of retaining the league title.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will temporarily move ahead of city rivals Atlético Madrid if they can snatch the win, as Diego Simeone's side don't take on Real Sociedad until Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message