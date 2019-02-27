Arthur Returns to Barcelona Matchday Squad Ahead of Second Leg Against Real Madrid

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has returned from injury and will be included in the squad which will face Real Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi final on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old has been out of action since the start of the month after picking up a hamstring injury, and manager Ernesto Valverde previously claimed that he'd hoped Arthur would become available for the weekend.

But the Brazil international has actually returned ahead of schedule and has travelled with his teammates to Madrid, alongside second-choice goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen who was also a doubt for the match.

Even though Arthur has reportedly recovered from his injury, Marca insist that it is unlikely he will feature from the outset when Barcelona take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The first leg of their Copa del Rey clash finished 1-1 after Brazilian winger Malcom cancelled out Lucas Vázquez's early opening goal.





One of Spain's two biggest clubs will take on either Real Betis or Valencia in the final at the end of the season, who came away from the first leg 2-2 with the second leg to be played at Valencia's Mestalla.

Neither Real Madrid or Barcelona will have a moment's rest after Wednesday's El Clásico as they meet once again in La Liga on Saturday.

The #CopaBarça #ElClásico Squad.



1. Ter Stegen

2. Semedo

3. Piqué

4. Rakitic

5. Sergio

7. Coutinho

8. Arthur

9. Suárez

10. Messi

11. Dembélé

13. Cillessen

14. Malcom

15. Lenglet

18. Jordi Alba

20. Sergi Roberto

21. Aleñá

22. Vidal

23. Umtiti

30. Iñaki Peña#ForçaBarça — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 27, 2019

Barcelona, who will play once again at the Santiago Bernabéu, can move 12 points clear of Real Madrid in their hopes of retaining the league title.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos will temporarily move ahead of city rivals Atlético Madrid if they can snatch the win, as Diego Simeone's side don't take on Real Sociedad until Sunday.