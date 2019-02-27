Bayern Munich Agree on Personal Terms With Timo Werner But Await Answer From Leipzig

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Timo Werner's agent ahead of a potential move to the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old centre-forward is one of the most in-demand players in Europe and has been attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and most recently Inter as the future of Mauro Icardi continues to be questioned.

But it is actually Bayern Munich who are the closest to land his signature, with Sport Bild claiming that the Bavarian giants have already reached an agreement with Werner's agent over the player's personal terms.

Karina Hessland/GettyImages

There are still some question marks over when the move will take place as Werner's contract doesn't run out until 2020, but so far RB Leipzig have been largely unresponsive to Bayern Munich's interest, even though they are against losing their star player for free.

Similarly to Hamburger SV starlet Jann-Fiete Arp, Werner will be given the option by Bayern Munich to either join the club at the end of this season or wait until his contract with tLeipzig expires next year.

Bayern Munich have already announced that Benjamin Pavard of Stuttgart, a World Cup winner at right back for France, will be moving to the Allianz Arena in a €35m deal at the end of the season.

Uli Hoeneß in #Dopa: "Our plan was to make the big signings next year. If you would know who we have already signed. We can't announce who we signed because we don't want to offend the players that are in the squad at the moment, because we need them now. #Bayern — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) February 24, 2019

They are also looking to add to their French core by signing Atlético Madrid's Lucas Hernandez, Les Bleus' other full-back at the World Cup, once the transfer window reopens in the summer, with Bayern expected to meet his €80m release clause.