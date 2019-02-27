Brendan Rodgers Eyes £25m Reunion With Celtic's Kieran Tierney Should Ben Chillwell Leave Leicester

New Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will launch a £25m move for Kieran Tierney, should current full-back Ben Chilwell depart the club this summer.

The former Celtic boss replaced Claude Puel at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, and was in the stands as his new side picked up their first win since New Year's Day with a 2-1 win over Brighton.

Leicester City Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Brendan Rodgers as its new First Team Manager 📝#WelcomeBrendan — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 26, 2019

Now, it seems one of his first orders of business could be to raid his former club for Tierney, even though he personally oversaw a new deal tying the left-back to the Hoops until 2023.

That's according to the Scottish Sun, who claim that Rodgers would have no hesitation in giving the green light to sign Tierney if current full-back and England international, Ben Chilwell, leaves for Manchester City.

Rodgers pursuit of his former star may not be that straight forward though, with Arsenal reportedly keen on striking a deal of their own - rumoured to be around the same £25m valuation.

Couple their interest with the fact that Celtic may be unwilling to negotiate with Rodgers so soon after his departure, and it seems that striking a deal for Tierney may become quite complicated.

Despite this, the same report suggests that Rodgers is likely to consider other moves for his former players in order to make the Leicester squad his own. He may, however, face financial issues bringing in the players as he recently rewarded several key figures from Celtic’s historic double treble-winning squad with lucrative contract extensions.

James Forrest, Scott Bain, Ryan Christie, Olivier Ntcham and Kristoffer Ajer are secured for the next three years. Whilst Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor have both penned deals which will keep them at Parkhead until 2023.

On top of his desire to sign former players, Rodgers is also likely to try to bring current Celtic coaches John Kennedy and Stephen Woods to Leicester at the end of the season.