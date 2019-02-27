Brendan Rodgers Tells Leicester Squad 'Special Things Are on the Horizon' Following Brighton Win

Incoming Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has told his players that 'special things are on the horizon' after watching his new side beat Brighton 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

The former Celtic and Liverpool boss was announced as the Foxes new manager prior to the game, and he watched on from the stands as his new side claimed a first Premier League win since New Year's Day.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

After the game, caretaker manager Mike Stowell, who took charge of first-team affairs for the night, revealed that Rodgers had been into the dressing room after the game to speak to the players, hailing the foundations that the club have in place for him.

"We've got a great environment here with good staff and good owners so it'll be a good place for Brendan," Stowell said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"He's got great experience working with young players and we've got plenty. He's got a presentation for them to show them what he expects on and off the pitch so I look forward to seeing that as well.

"He's pleased. He just spoke to the lads in the dressing room. He was proud of them and liked the spirit and he promised them there are special things on the horizon. The atmosphere has lifted with a win and with the new manager because I'm sure he'll bring a lot of good things and he's got a lot of staff with him. It's exciting times."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Despite looking edgy at times, Leicester got back to winning ways after goals from Demarai Gray and Jamie Vardy sealed all three points - with Stowell praising the side's grittiness and determination.

"They were men out there because it was difficult at times. We got to 2-0 but Brighton kept pressing all night and they were tough. Man for man they were excellent, Stowell added.

"We looked nervy at times but when you've gone seven games without winning you get nervy. We were good today - we played through them.

"We're at home and we know we need to win games. The back four were solid tonight but it's good for Jamie Vardy and Demarai Gray to get a goal too."