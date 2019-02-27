Dani Olmo a Target as AC Milan Look to Sign Trio of Dinamo Zagreb Starlets

AC Milan have identified Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo as a key transfer target this summer, along with teammates Nikola Moro and Antonio Marin.

Currently sitting fourth in Serie A, Milan are aiming for a return to the Champions League next season, while 20-year-old Spaniard Olmo could be at the forefront of a summer recruitment drive as the Rossoneri look to prepare for an assault on Europe.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

According to CalcioMercato the Italians will have to offer a sizeable fee for Olmo, who has been a standout performer since forcing his way into Zagreb's first team back 2015. The Croatians value him at a cool €25m, while the former Barcelona academy graduate is also said to be drawing interest from the likes of Barça and Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has amassed 12 goals and assists for his club this season, with his scintillating form leading to a call-up to the Spain under-21 setup. In the past there have also been reports that he may yet switch to play for Croatia at senior international level.

The winger is not the only member of Zagreb's squad drawing attention from those at San Siro. The Italian outfit are also thought to be keeping tabs on midfielder Moro and wide man Marin.

DENIS LOVROVIC/GettyImages

Moro, also 20, has nailed down a starting birth for the side, offering attacking flair and an impressive array of passing. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Marin is still making his way in first-team football.





Despite being at slightly different stages of their careers, Milan rate both young Croats and are keeping a watchful eye on their development.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

The recent additions of Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta have bolstered Milan's squad, helping to put them on course for their first Champions League qualification since 2013.