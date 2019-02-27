FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: 9 of the Best Cheap Players Who Will Improve Your Team

It's that time of the year again, we're heading into March when the FIFA Ultimate Team market notoriously begins to crash. A plethora of promotions and new cards being released, naturally reduces the price of the standard gold cards, providing some outstanding bargains for anyone looking to unearth some cheap gems.

If you simply don't have the coins to purchase some of the superstars of the game, or have recently jumped on the FIFA 19 bandwagon, 90min have handpicked nine players that are both affordable (all being under 20k), and more than capable of slotting into many Ultimate Teams across the globe.

Check them out below!

Son Heung-min

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Rating: 85

Position: Left Midfield

Price: ≈18k

One of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, the South Korean's explosive form has certainly been translated onto FIFA 19.

Son can do it all; fantastic pace, shooting and dribbling make him a worthwhile addition to any side. If that's not enough, he also possesses a richly deserved 5* weak foot, making him an obvious purchase for just 18k coins. Go and sign him.

Andrew Robertson

Club: Liverpool

Rating: 83

Position: Left Back

Price: ≈10k

Liverpool's flying full-back is another player that received a recent winter upgrade, with the Scotsman's rating jumping from 81 to 83, making him a much more attractive proposition on Ultimate Team.

Robertson is one of the best Premier League left backs in the game and possesses great pace and steady defending stats capable of stopping most wingers in their tracks - all while demanding a mere 10k price tag.

Axel Witsel

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Rating: 85

Position: Defensive Midfield

Price: ≈10k

If you're in need of a defensive midfielder for your Ultimate Team, look no further than Borussia Dortmund star Axel Witsel. After receiving a huge upgrade from 82 to 85, the Belgian is a standout candidate to play the holding role.

A tall player standing at 6ft 2in, Witsel has great strength and defending stats which make him nigh on impossible to dribble past, even for the most potent of attacking talent on the game.

A 10k bargain.

Riyad Mahrez

Club: Manchester City

Rating: 85

Position: Right Midfield

Price: ≈13k

He may not currently be getting the game time he deserves under Pep Guardiola, however, the Algerian is still a force to be reckoned with on FIFA. Mahrez has good pace, but it's his dribbling stats that make him a joy to play with.

His 5* skill moves allow him to perform the most audacious of tricks to bamboozle opposing defenders, while his left foot never seems to disappoint when using finesse shots from close or long range. For 13k, Mahrez is one player that will certainly not disappoint.

Marcus Rashford

Club: Manchester Utd

Rating: 82

Position: Striker

Price: ≈5k

There's nothing like a bit of pace upfront is there? Well Rashford has it in abundance with 94 sprint speed and 90 acceleration, meaning there won't be too many defenders capable of catching the Man Utd and England star.

Costing only 5k, Rashford is a bargain and the prime choice for any players lacking the funds to purchase some of the more elite strikers in the game. Not only does he possess electric speed across the turf, his finishing is clinical too.

Davinson Sanchez

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Rating: 84

Position: Centre Back

Price: ≈8k

With most players opting to play speedsters up front, there is a requirement for your defenders to possess some decent pace. Tottenham's Sanchez is just the man; he is quick, strong, tall and, most importantly, can defend more than adequately.

Costing well over 50k during the initial launch of FIFA 19, the Columbian's value has dropped dramatically following the annual 'market crash', which is superb news for anyone in need of a defender with a spare 8k coins in the bank.

Ivan Perisic

Club: Inter

Rating: 86

Position: Left Midfield

Price: ≈19k

Any England fans still hurting from the World Cup may not like it, but Perisic is more than worthy of his comparatively lofty price tag of 19k. The Inter man is very similar to Son Heung-min in that he too possesses superb shooting and a 5* weak foot, making him a threat from anywhere inside the box.



Anyone that has opted for a Serie A squad, or even players just looking for a super-sub to terrorise tired defences, Perisic is your man.

Blaise Matuidi

Club: Juventus

Rating: 85

Position: Defensive Midfield

Price: ≈16k

Matuidi is another player that has seen his price plummet in recent weeks, but don't let his 16k price tag be deceiving. The Frenchman is still one of the best defensive midfielders in the game and has the stats available to prove it.

The Juve man has tremendous pace, defending and physical attributes making him an ideal addition to any Ultimate Team. If you're sick and tired of your midfielders being bullied in the middle of the park by the likes of Paul Pogba, Matuidi is simply the answer to your problems.

Ederson

Club: Manchester City

Rating: 86

Position: Goalkeeper

Price: ≈18k

With so many clinical strikers released on the game this year, you need a quality goalkeeper to keep them at bay. Ederson is the man for the job. The Brazilian represents fantastic value for money, costing just 18k coins for an outstanding 86-rated gloveman.

The City star possesses great reflexes and diving, whilst he can also be used an offensive threat. Ederson is able to release attackers on the break with his pinpoint kicking accuracy, making him an excellent choice between the sticks.