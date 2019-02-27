Jurgen Klopp Sets Joe Gomez's Return Date & Reveals Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Progress

By 90Min
February 27, 2019

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp believes that Joe Gomez will be available for the first team in time for their match against Tottenham next month following his two-month absence through injury.

The 21-year-old defender fractured his leg under a challenge from Burnley defender Ben Mee at the start of December and has since had to undergo surgery for the injury.

Gomez only recently stepped up his rehabilitation programme by another gear, but Liverpool manager Klopp believes that the former Charlton Athletic star will back in action at the end of March.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"I think after the international break Joe should be okay," Klopp said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "If nobody gets injured before then we'll have a proper choice. Joe is doing his rehab and looks good, big steps, outside running and all these things."


Gomez isn't the only player missing for Liverpool through injury and Klopp also provided an update on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's fitness after sitting out for 10 months.

The former Arsenal midfielder is expected to return to the first team at some point this season and Klopp claims he is not too far off being called up by Liverpool's Under-23 side to boost his match fitness.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"Ox is doing 70% of team training," he added. "He trains full but not as much as the others. Then he leaves a bit early to do something else and the things he needs.

"Everyone is always looking for a reaction but nothing has happened yet. We have to prepare him for his entire career, not just one particular game. When he's in training it looks very nice.

