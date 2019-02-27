Juventus Set Price Tag of €50m for Out-of-Favour Tottenham Target Douglas Costa

February 27, 2019

Juventus have set an asking price of €50m for out-of-favour winger Douglas Costa ahead of a potential sale in the summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Brazil international has found his first-team opportunities restricted this season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, and has often been confined to substitute appearances for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

According to Italian publication CalcioMercato, Costa, who has been linked with a move to Premier League side Tottenham, is unhappy with his current role with the Bianconeri and is open to a move away to secure regular minutes.


The report adds that Allegri's side do not view the 28-year-old as key to their long-term plans, and were they to receive an offer in the region of €50m, then Costa will likely depart the Allianz Stadium.

The Brazilian has only played in 939 minutes worth of Serie A and cup football, with just one goal against Chievo on 21 January to his name.


It was earlier suggested that Mauricio Pochettino was interested in bringing Costa to England in the upcoming summer transfer window, and it seemingly appears that the former Shakhtar Donetsk and Bayern Munich star is on his way out of Turin.

Having made his name with the Ukrainian side in a trophy-laden six year spell, Costa earned a high-profile move to Bayern Munich in 2015, but has since struggled to establish himself with Juventus.

