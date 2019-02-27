Liverpool Could Make Premier League History by Winning Title Without Any French Players

Liverpool would create Premier League history if they are to become Champions come the end of the season.



The Reds would not only win their first Premier League title, they would become the first side to win a title this century without a Frenchman making an appearance in their squad.



Jürgen Klopp has used 22 players with different nationalities this season, but none from France. Liverpool’s team consists of seven Englishmen, three Brazilians, two Dutch as well as players from Belgium, Cameroon, Croatia, Egypt, Guinea, Portugal, Senegal, Spain, Switzerland and Scotland



PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

As reported by the Daily Mail, Liverpool are edging towards a historic first title win this century with a team that doesn’t feature any French players.



The Reds are battling with last year’s champions Manchester City in their hopes to win their first league title since 1990. Klopp’s side currently sit one point above City as we head in to the business end of the season.



The Premier League has witnessed an array of fantastic French footballers over the years and evidently the majority of them have become Premier League winners. Patrice Evra is the most successful French player in Premier League history, winning five titles at Manchester United. Arsenal had seven French players registered when they won the 'Invincibles' title during the 2002/03 season and a French manger in Arsene Wenger.

Below is a list of the Frenchman present on past championship clubs.



Manchester City (2017-18) Laporte, Mangala, Mendy Chelsea (2016-17) Kante, Zouma Leicester City (2015-16) Kante, Chelsea (2014-15) Zouma, Remy Manchester City (2013-14) Clichy, Nasri Manchester United (2012-13) Evra Manchester City (2011-12) Clichy, Nasri Manchester United (2010-11) Evra Chelsea (2009-10) Anelka, Malouda Manchester United (2008-09) Evra Manchester United (2007-08) Evra, Saha Manchester United (2006-07) Evra, Saha, Silverstre Chelsea (2005-06) Makelele, Gallas, Chelsea (2004-05) Makelele, Gallas Arsenal (2003-04) Viera, Henry, Pires, Wiltord, Aliadiere, Cygan, Clichy Manchester United (2002-03) Blanc, Barthez, Silvestre Arsenal (2001-02) Grimandi, Viera, Henry, Pires, Wiltord Manchester United (2000-01) Barthez, Silvestre Manchester United (1999-00) Silvestre

Mamadou Sakho is the last Frenchman to make an appearance for Liverpool. His last game for the Reds was against Everton in April 2016.



Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Liverpool have arguably their biggest chance to win their first title since the competition began in 1992. Newly appointed Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers came the closest back in 2014 when they finished two points behind Man City



It does look like the key to winning a Premier League title is to have a French player in your squad. Could Manchester City’s French talent edge their way past Liverpool and retain the Premier League title, or can Klopp and his French-less Reds make history?