Liverpool Could Make Premier League History by Winning Title Without Any French Players

By 90Min
February 27, 2019

Liverpool would create Premier League history if they are to become Champions come the end of the season.

The Reds would not only win their first Premier League title, they would become the first side to win a title this century without a Frenchman making an appearance in their squad.

Jürgen Klopp has used 22 players with different nationalities this season, but none from France. Liverpool’s team consists of seven Englishmen, three Brazilians, two Dutch as well as players from Belgium, Cameroon, Croatia, Egypt, Guinea, Portugal, Senegal, Spain, Switzerland and Scotland

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

As reported by the Daily MailLiverpool are edging towards a historic first title win this century with a team that doesn’t feature any French players.

The Reds are battling with last year’s champions Manchester City in their hopes to win their first league title since 1990. Klopp’s side currently sit one point above City as we head in to the business end of the season.

The Premier League has witnessed an array of fantastic French footballers over the years and evidently the majority of them have become Premier League winners. Patrice Evra is the most successful French player in Premier League history, winning five titles at Manchester UnitedArsenal had seven French players registered when they won the 'Invincibles' title during the 2002/03 season and a French manger in Arsene Wenger.

Below is a list of the Frenchman present on past championship clubs.

Manchester City (2017-18)  Laporte, Mangala, Mendy
Chelsea (2016-17)  Kante, Zouma
Leicester City (2015-16) Kante, 
Chelsea (2014-15)  Zouma, Remy
Manchester City (2013-14) Clichy, Nasri
Manchester United (2012-13) Evra
Manchester City (2011-12) Clichy, Nasri 
Manchester United (2010-11) Evra
Chelsea (2009-10) Anelka, Malouda
Manchester United (2008-09) Evra
Manchester United (2007-08) Evra, Saha
Manchester United (2006-07) Evra, Saha, Silverstre
Chelsea (2005-06) Makelele, Gallas,
Chelsea (2004-05) Makelele, Gallas
Arsenal (2003-04) Viera, Henry, Pires, Wiltord, Aliadiere, Cygan, Clichy 
Manchester United (2002-03) Blanc, Barthez, Silvestre
Arsenal (2001-02) Grimandi, Viera, Henry, Pires, Wiltord
Manchester United (2000-01) Barthez, Silvestre
Manchester United (1999-00) Silvestre

Mamadou Sakho is the last Frenchman to make an appearance for Liverpool. His last game for the Reds was against Everton in April 2016.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Liverpool have arguably their biggest chance to win their first title since the competition began in 1992. Newly appointed Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers came the closest back in 2014 when they finished two points behind Man City

It does look like the key to winning a Premier League title is to have a French player in your squad. Could Manchester City’s French talent edge their way past Liverpool and retain the Premier League title, or can Klopp and his French-less Reds make history?

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message