After a dramatic week, Manchester City returns home to face West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Man City came back to defeat Schalke on a pair of late goals the Champions League round-of-16 first leg, and then won the League Cup on penalties over Chelsea in the span of five days. Now, Pep Guardiola's side will have a quick turnaround as its focus returns to the Premier League. Manchester City (21-2-4) sits one point behind first-place Liverpool in the quest to win back-to-back Premier League titles.

Tenth-placed West Ham, coached by former Man City boss Manuel Pellegrini, travels to Manchester unbeaten in its last three and having already done the reigning champions a huge favor by holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw on Feb. 4. West Ham defeated Fulham 3-1 last week and has not lost in February.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in the USA.

Live stream: You can watch the match online with NBC Sports Gold.