Marc-Andre ter Stegen Claims 'Awesome' Marco Reus Would Have Been Superstar at Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has claimed that Marco Reus would have been an amazing fit for the La Liga side, had he made a move to the Camp Nou.

The pair played together during their time with Borussia Monchengladbach, where both rose to prominence as two of Europe's finest in their respective positions. Whilst Ter Stegen moved to Barcelona, Reus opted for a return to Borussia Dortmund, with whom he spent his youth career.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Speaking to DAZN (via Goal), Ter Stegen insisted that Reus could have been a star with Barcelona. He said: "What kind of football does he play? His style is crazy!

“I guess more would have been possible for him in terms of joining a bigger team, but he is very happy because his family is in Dortmund. That was always very important for him.

“He's a guy who could play for any really big team, but he's also a guy – and you have to respect this – who always said: 'No, I'll stay where I belong, where my family is, where I have support'. That's an awesome decision from an awesome guy.”

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Since moving back to his boyhood club in 2012, Reus has had mixed fortunes. His form has been consistently impressive, but injuries have regularly disrupted his career.

However, this season, Reus has racked up 17 goals and ten assists in 27 appearances, in what has proven to be his most prolific season since 2014. In total, he has registered 113 goals and 72 assists in 231 appearances for the club, and has been instrumental in guiding Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga this season.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Ter Stegen also went on to discuss fellow German Mario Gotze, who has enjoyed somewhat of a career resurgence this season after overcoming myopathy, a condition which affected the strength of his muscles.

The Barcelona shot stopper added: “I'm glad that Mario is back on the right path, that was a huge relief for him. Things have gone really well behind the scenes and that's great for him. It's amazing to see him back where he belongs.”